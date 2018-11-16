Five Star Bank Announces Changes in Executive Leadership

Focused on Enhancement of Customer Experience and Growth

WARSAW, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the "Bank" or "Five Star"), subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), today announced a reorganization in the executive leadership team to more effectively meet the needs of customers across all segments of its business in support of the Bank's continued growth.

William L. Kreienberg was named Chief Banking and Revenue Officer, a new role consolidating all revenue and relationship-building businesses for banking, insurance and wealth management. He will be responsible for the Bank's retail branch network and commercial and consumer lending teams as well as its insurance and wealth management affiliates. He will also continue to serve as General Counsel. Mr. Kreienberg previously served as Chief Corporate Development Executive.



Joseph L. Dugan was named Chief Customer Experience and Go to Market Officer, a new role consolidating leadership of marketing, technology, product and customer experience. He will provide leadership and advocacy across the organization for innovative technology solutions to empower associates and customers. Mr. Dugan previously served as Retail Growth and Profitability Executive.



Sean M. Willett was named Chief Administrative Officer. In this role he will lead audit, compliance, operations, risk and strategy. Mr. Willett previously served as Chief Risk Officer.

The reorganization also included the advancement of individuals in several departments, as the Bank remains focused on the development of future talent and increased diversity in leadership positions. Advancements announced today were:

Bethany Bowers ‒ Chief Compliance Officer

Amy Barone ‒ Director of Operations

Diane Camelio ‒ Director of Retail Relationships

Staci Casseri ‒ Director of Customer Experience

Randy Phillips ‒ Chief Risk Officer

Corey Popen ‒ Enterprise Data Manager

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham said, "Change and evolution are constant and necessary to excel and fulfill our commitment to our customers, our shareholders, our associates and the communities we serve. We have many talented individuals within Five Star, and giving them the chance to assume new or enhanced roles is critical for our success and an opportunity for them to continue their personal development. We believe that these leadership changes and the related reorganization will facilitate continued execution of our long-term strategic plan."

About Five Star Bank and Financial Institutions, Inc.

Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. Additional Five Star Bank information is available at www.five-starbank.com, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Five Star Bank, Scott Danahy Naylon, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital") are subsidiaries of Financial Institutions, Inc. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients across 45 states. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. Financial Institutions, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Contact: Shelly J. Doran (585) 627-1362 or sjdoran@five-starbank.com