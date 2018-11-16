MediXall Group Appoints Kuldeep Hajela as CFO of MediXall.com to Take Company Through Next Phase of Growth

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc., (OTCQB:MDXL), creator of MediXall.com, a new generation healthcare marketplace platform designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Kuldeep Hajela, CPA as CFO of MediXall.com and to the MediXall Group Board of Advisors. Mr. Hajela brings more than 20 years of executive-level financial leadership in the healthcare industry to MediXall and holds a CPA and law degree. As MediXall.com's CFO and an Advisor of MediXall Group, he will provide guidance and support on strategic initiatives and financing needs as the company accelerates business growth, expands its services, and strives to increase market share.



"We are very excited to have Mr. Hajela join the team as we take MediXall to the next level," said Michael Swartz, President of MediXall. "Kuldeep brings significant industry experience and a proven track record of building and leading financial functions in successful startups in the healthcare sector. His expertise and insights will be hugely valuable as we continue to strengthen the Company for long-term growth and expand throughout the United States."

Most recently, Mr. Hajela was Chief Financial Officer of NationsHearing, a national hearing care network of 1,500+ locations that offers comprehensive hearing aid and hearing services solution for patients, health plans, partners and providers. During his time, he developed a business model that was disruptive to the hearing-aid industry and was instrumental in completing several financial transactions that strengthened the company's overall financial structure.

Prior to his role at NationsHearing, Mr. Hajela served as Chief Financial Officer of MDLive, a leading provider of integrated virtual health services, where he played a key role in pioneering efforts in telehealth, helping to grow the Company from initial stage to 15M lives. During that time Mr. Hajela helped raise $80M in capital with his team, including due diligence with investors, Raymond James, and E&Y.

Previously, Mr. Hajela served as CFO & COO of MTI America, a leading provider of integrated, clinically driven, and cost-effective workers' compensation ancillary service solutions, where he led a successful turn-around of the group to profitability. He also started the Company's Air Ambulance division and played a key role in negotiating funding with financial institutions.

In addition, Mr. Hajela previously served as CFO and Senior Vice-President of Liberty Medical Supply, a publicly traded health care company that provides diabetic/other medical products. During his six-year period as CFO, he helped implement a business model that drove the Company's revenue growth from $30M to $356M and was instrumental in completing a $70.8M Secondary Stock Offering, with Liberty eventually being acquired by Medco for $1.5 billion.

"I'm delighted to join MediXall at this truly dynamic stage of its development," said Mr. Hajela. "The Company's platform-based approach to making the healthcare process more consumer-focused and cost-effective through transparency and competition is truly unique in the healthcare industry. I look forward to contributing my expertise to the leadership team and to advancing the Company's vision to expand throughout the U.S. and drive long-term growth and value."

"We are thrilled that Kuldeep is joining our team as CFO of MediXall.com. His vast experience in capital markets, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and financial management will help to accelerate MediXall.com's growth," said Timothy Hart, CFO of MediXall Group. "His background in the healthcare industry and understanding of the unique challenges of high-growth, startup stage, global organizations will be a tremendous asset to MediXall.com."

About MediXall.com

Medixall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes scheduling an appointment for specific healthcare services as simple and easy as booking a flight and hotel. The online experience was designed to mirror e-commerce and online booking sites found in other markets, with it centered on providing consumers with ratings/reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. With MediXall.com, consumers can search and compare most medical, dental and wellness services based on all-in cash price, location/distance, ratings, & availability, and select the best value according to their personal preferences. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

