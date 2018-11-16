Staffing 360 Solutions Makes Changes to Capital Structure Designed to Return to Nasdaq Listing Requirements Compliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ((STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced it has filed the required documentation with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to demonstrate compliance under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).



On April 3, 2018, Staffing 360 Solutions was advised by the Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market that it did not comply with the minimum $2.5 million net shareholders' equity requirement in Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). The Company had until November 16, 2018, to regain compliance. On November 15, 2018, the Company filed the requisite documentation that it believes represents that compliance has been regained.

A Form 8-K has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission outlining the details of the actions taken by the Company in regaining compliance. The material effect was the conversion of $13 million of Term Loan held by the Jackson Investment Group, LLC ("JIG") into Series E Preferred Stock. On a pro-forma basis on the September Balance Sheet, as part of the Form 10Q filed on November 13, 2018, the net shareholders' equity would have been $5.9 million.

Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "Maintaining our Nasdaq compliance has been a key priority for our leadership team. We are committed to our goal of building a profitable $500MM revenue business and driving the value of our stock for our shareholders. We are grateful to JIG for its continued partnership and belief in our long-term vision and management team. We look forward to driving forward with our plans and we remind investors that we will host a call next Monday, November 19, 2018, to further update our investors on our results and plans. We thank all of our investors for their patience while we resolved the listing deficiency. We also thank the Staff at Nasdaq for working with us while the resolution developed."

