Graph Blockchain Receives Two Patent Approvals

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graph Blockchain Inc. ("Graph" or "Company") (CSE:GBLC) is pleased to announce that the company was granted the approval for two patents from the Korea Intellectual Property Office ("KIPO").



The approved patents are for two of the four that have been filed with KIPO in conjunction with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"), as previously announced on March 8, 2018 (click here for more information), and are related to the Control System for Private Blockchain Systems and the Method for Controlling a Private Blockchain System. More specifically, the patents encompass the proprietary methodologies, processes, schema and algorithms that relate to the enhancement of transactional performance for private blockchain systems. The remaining two patents are also under review.

Additionally, the company is continuing to build a patent portfolio with ten additional patents in the process of being filed for Private Blockchain Systems, including the areas of data security and data replication, anomalous data detection and logistics data management.

"Being granted the patents is a significant milestone for Graph. In addition to confirming our technical expertise in private blockchain data management, this also ensures that our intellectual property is protected in a space that is quickly evolving towards being an industry standard. For a number of the multi-national clients that we are in discussions with, this is another major step that validates our technology as a solution provider," says Peter Kim, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions and is a pure play in the graph database technology space. Graph leverages their proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with IBM's Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. The Company's powerfully unique solution has translated into a high growth trajectory, with the company securing multiple prototype development contracts with multi-national conglomerates, and the opportunity to sell across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.

Additional information on Graph Blockchain Inc. is available at: www.GraphBlockchain.com

To keep updated with all news, corporate information and direct dialogue with Management join our Investor group on 8020 Connect here: http://bit.ly/8020Graph

For further information, please contact:

Peter Kim – CEO Graph Blockchain Inc.

Phone: (416) 482-3282 ext. 228

Email: pkim@graphblockchain.com

Forward Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, the same may prove to be incorrect, and the forward looking statements in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.