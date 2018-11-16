FinCanna Capital to Attend New Green Frontier Conference 2018

FinCanna President & CEO, Andriyko Herchak to Present on Conference Main Stage

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the invitation-only New Green Frontier, cannabis investor conference to be held at The Arcadian Court in Toronto ON, Monday, November 19.

The conference, expected to be attended by over 350 investors, aims to connect cannabis companies across North America and accredited, institutional, and high-net worth cannabis investors to share insights and foster relationships that will help shape and advance the rapidly-growing industry.

FinCanna President and CEO Andriyko Herchak will deliver a main stage company presentation scheduled for 16:30EST. Mr. Herchak stated, "I am excited to have the opportunity to share our story and prospects for the future. We are committed to increasing our visibility in the investment community and the New Frontier Conference is an ideal venue for showcasing the potential of our company with a highly selective investor audience."

Investors attending the event can look forward to presentations from management teams of leading cannabis companies, one-on-one meetings, hearing keynote speeches, and panel discussions touching upon topics such as Women in Cannabis, Navigating Capital Markets post-legalization, Growing Technologies, Cannabis-Infused Products and more. The New Green Frontier conference is presented by by SmallCapPower and Capital Ideas Media, the financial media division of Gravitas Financial Inc. The conference is invitation-only, but is available to be viewed via webcast at the link below: https://webinar.newgreenfrontier.com/attend-the-live-webinar/

About New Green Frontier

New Green Frontier is an invite-only cannabis investor conference focused on connecting high net worth investors and cannabis experts to the top cannabis companies from across North America. The conference is presented by SmallCapPower and Capital Ideas Media, the financial media division of Gravitas Financial Inc. along with Gravitas Securities in association with Thinking North, The Canadian Securities Exchange, North Lights Partners and Marigold PR. Event partners include Canada Cannabis Events and Bantr Inc. For more information, visit https://newgreenfrontier.com/ or email Sonia Bhalla, Client Relations Manager at SmallCapPower, (sonia@smallccappower.com).

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna provides financing to top-tier companies in the licensed medical cannabis industry in exchange for a royalty on revenues. FinCanna, led by a team of finance and industry experts, is building its diversified portfolio of royalty investments in scalable, best-in-class projects and companies in U.S. legal states, with a focus on California. For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about how the developing U.S. legal regime will impact the cannabis industry. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.



