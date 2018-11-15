WOW! Unlimited Media Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (OTCQX:WOWMF) announced changes to its Board of Directors today.



WOW! is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Cosentino to the Board. Mr. Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, for Bell Media Inc. ("Bell Media"), where he is responsible for all linear and digital content programming for its broadcast network, CTV, as well as Bell Media's suite of English-language specialty networks.

Michael Hirsh, Chairman and CEO of WOW!, commented, "WOW! is pleased to welcome Mike Cosentino to the Board – he is a respected veteran of the broadcasting industry and we look forward to working with Mike as we enter the next phase of our growth strategy."

WOW! also announced that Kirstine Stewart has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective November 15, 2018, to take a position with the World Economic Forum (the "WEF") in Cologny-Geneva, Switzerland. Ms. Stewart joined the Board of WOW! in December, 2016.

"Kirstine has been a valued Director for WOW! and her extensive experience and guidance have been helpful in shaping the Company's digital strategies," said Michael Hirsh. "We wish her all the best; the WEF is fortunate to have acquired an individual with Kirstine's talents."

Kirstine Stewart added, "I've been privileged to serve on the board of WOW, and to watch it grow and flourish under its leadership. Michael Hirsh and the team have a long reputation for staying ahead of the curve in content trends, and to see them in action has been inspiring. I'm excited about what's next for WOW!."

About Wow Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! is creating a leading next generation kids and youth entertainment business by focusing on creating top end content, and by building and partnering with the most engaging platforms. The Company's key assets include: Frederator Networks Inc., which includes the world's #1 digital animation network, Channel Frederator Network, Frederator Studios, an animation production company, as well as video-on-demand channels on digital platforms; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios, which produces animated television series and long-form animated features.

