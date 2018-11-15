CAPREIT Announces November 2018 Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its November 2018 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11083 per Unit (or $1.33 on an annualized basis). The November distribution will be payable on December 17, 2018 to Unitholders of record on November 30, 2018.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

As one of Canada's largest residential landlords, CAPREIT is a growth-oriented investment trust owning interests in 50,450 residential units, comprised of 43,858 residential suites and 32 manufactured home communities comprising 6,592 land lease sites, located in and near major urban centres across Canada and The Netherlands. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 86%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure, which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT

Mr. Michael Stein,

Chairman

(416) 861-5788 CAPREIT

Mr. David Ehrlich,

President & CEO

(416) 861-9404 CAPREIT

Mr. Scott Cryer,

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-5771



