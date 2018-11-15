Alkermes Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Alkermes plc - ALKS

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Alkermes plc ("Alkermes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALKS) resulting from allegations that Alkermes and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On October 30, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released a briefing document on Alkermes' New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 ahead of a scheduled FDA advisory committee meeting for the drug. The FDA briefing document revealed that Alkermes "used an abridged 6-item version of the MADRS-10 for the primary endpoint of one of the principal studies (Study 207)" rather than the "10-item diagnostic questionnaire (MADRS-10) used to measure the severity of depressive episodes in patients with mood disorders," despite the FDA's "advice explicitly against this plan." Moreover, the FDA briefing document revealed that the FDA "disagreed with [Alkermes'] planned strategy to average the MADRS results over several weeks, and recommended use of the MADRS-10EOT, as used in other antidepressant studies and as previously agreed."

On this news, Alkermes stock fell $0.57 per share, or over 1.4%, from its previous closing price to close at $39.80 per share on October 30, 2018, damaging investors.

Then, on November 1, 2018, the FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against approval of ALKS 5461, and at the hearing, FDA representatives stated that the agency specifically told Alkermes not to analyze its data through an average, which it did anyways.

On this news, Alkermes stock fell $3.09 per share, or over 7.5%, from its previous closing price to close at $37.74 per share on November 2, 2018, damaging investors.

