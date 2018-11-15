Hamilton Thorne Announces US$3 Million Acquisition Line of Credit

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V:HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, today reported that it has established a US$3 million line of credit with its commercial bank to support future acquisitions.



Highlights

Advances up to US$3 million; interest at prime rate

Automatically converts to five year, fixed-rate term loans when balance exceeds US$750 thousand

Bank advances up to 55% of target acquisition purchase price

"This new $3 million line of credit facility, on top of the over $12 million of cash on our balance sheet, allows us to pursue our existing acquisition program with greater speed and flexibility," stated Michael Bruns, Chief Financial Officer. "We believe that access to additional, low-cost debt will allow us to complete acquisitions with a lower cost of capital while still keeping us well within our current comfort level of 2.5X senior secured debt to EBITDA."

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. ( www.hamiltonthorne.ltd )

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne's customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

