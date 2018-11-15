State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $.20 per common share on November 14, 2018. The dividend will be paid on December 11, 2018 to the common stock shareholders of record as of December 3, 2018.



About State Bank Financial Corporation

State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ), with approximately $4.9 billion in assets as of September 30, 2018, is an Atlanta-based bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company. State Bank operates a full service banking business and offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products to our customers throughout seven of Georgia's eight largest MSAs.

