Wabash National Corporation to Host 2019 Investor Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, February 28, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Taylor, along with other members of Wabash National's executive management team will provide an in-depth review of the company and business segments, including growth strategies, capital allocation framework and financial objectives.

The presentations, including question and answer sessions, are expected to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. EST and conclude by 12:30 p.m. EST. A live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at ir.wabashnational.com .

About Wabash National Corporation

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985 in Lafayette, Indiana, the company manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Garsite, Progress Tank, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com .

