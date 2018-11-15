Market Overview

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

Globe Newswire  
November 15, 2018 4:15pm
Share:

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on December 14, 2018 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2018.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com 

