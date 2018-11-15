McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Credit Suisse 2018 Industrials Conference

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced that it will participate in the Credit Suisse 2018 Industrials Conference at the Eau Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 29, 2018. McGrath's CFO, Keith Pratt, will present at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A simultaneous webcast and presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations . A replay will be available on the company's website shortly after completion of the presentation.

About McGrath RentCorp

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company with four rental divisions. Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs in California, Texas, Florida, and the Mid-Atlantic from Washington D.C. to Georgia. TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment and is one of the leading rental providers of general purpose and communications test equipment in the Americas. Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids with operations serving key markets throughout the United States. Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage solutions in the California, Texas, Florida, Northern Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina and Georgia markets. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

