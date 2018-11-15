Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at the Barclays 2018 Eat, Sleep, Play – It's Not All Discretionary Conference

PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) today announced that Brad Lukow, chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays 2018 Eat, Sleep, Play – It's Not all Discretionary Conference in New York City. The presentation will begin at 8:30 am EST on December 5, 2018.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.sprouts.com . A replay will be archived and available at the same location.



About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts' welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts offers a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce in the heart of the store, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop and The Fish Market at Sprouts, an expansive vitamins and supplements department and more. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates more than 300 stores in 19 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

