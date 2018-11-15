Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in cloud integration solutions, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conference:



Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

December 5, 2018

Presentation Time: 8:30 AM PT

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com. The replays of the presentations will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

