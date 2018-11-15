IDG Launches FutureIT Event Series

Boston, Mass. , Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world's largest media, data and marketing services company – announces the launch of FutureIT , a regional event series designed to explore today's evolving digital enterprise and where IT executives and managers learn about technologies and strategies to accelerate their digital business journey ( click to tweet ).

According to IDG's Digital Business study, 89% of IT executives and managers say their organizations have, or plan to adopt, a "digital-first" business strategy. But the majority of them find themselves in exploratory stages, and struggle with legacy systems, budget and finding the right skill sets. In fact, according to IDC, 59% of organizations find themselves at a "Digital Deadlock." To address this, FutureIT—which evolves from IT Roadmap, IDG's long-running event series—provides future-facing guidance and peer networking for today's digital enterprise decision-makers.

Content Focus

FutureIT provides a unique opportunity for IDG's partners to share strategies and technologies to help organizations establish digital-first initiatives, drive revenue and find efficiencies. Leading industry analysts, experienced IT practitioners, and strategists join innovative technology solution providers at FutureIT to present tangible ways IT executives, managers and their organizations can build realistic roadmaps to digital business. FutureIT will also feature selected, topic-based guidance to IT buyers from IDC's innovative FutureScape research series. Sessions and speaking opportunities at FutureIT will address topics across:

AI, Machine Learning and the Intelligent Enterprise

Digital Transformation of the Customer and Employee Experience

IoT, Data and Analytics for Business Results

Infrastructure for the Multicloud and On-Premise Enterprise

Network Modernization including SDN, SD-WAN and Edge Computing

Security for the Next Generation Enterprise

Communications, Collaboration and the Future of Work

Agile Methods, DevOps and Cloud-Native Design

Digital-First Innovation, Leadership and Culture

"In our conversations with IT executives, we know the pressure they feel to deliver speed, agility and new capabilities for the business is crucial and real," said Adam Dennison, SVP/general manager, IDG Events & publisher, CIO. "Using our quality editorial expertise to provide context, FutureIT is designed to provide the tools and information today's digitally-focused IT buyers need to make the right decisions – and connect them with solution providers that can walk them through the many ways they can help."

Unique Sponsorship Packages

In addition to strategic speaking opportunities across multiple sponsorship levels, unique visibility at FutureIT includes DEMO sessions that allow solution providers to showcase their product or solution to an audience eager to see how it works.

"Product demos are the number one source of information IT executives and managers rely on during the purchase process for major enterprise IT products and services," said Dennison. "With seven minutes to deliver the most important features and benefits, FutureIT's DEMO sessions will be not only useful to this audience, but memorable."

By adding a customized, topic-focused "Keynotes & Cocktails" event immediately after FutureIT, sponsors can deepen relationships in a private and intimate setting that combines presentations and networking to continue their FutureIT conversations.

FutureIT will take place in six cities across the U.S. in 2019: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and New York City. More information can be found at www.FutureITIDG.com.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Adam Dennison, SVP/general manager, IDG Events & publisher, CIO, at adam_dennison@idg.com.

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world's largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients' success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers' global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.* Additional information about IDG, a privately held company, is available at http://www.idg.com.

*Source: comScore Media Metrix, Desktop Unique Visitors, Worldwide, January 2017

###





Lynn Holmlund Marketing Director IDG Communications, Inc. lynn_holmlund@idg.com 508.935.4526