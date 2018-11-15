OnTrac Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for Its New 185,000 Square Foot Facility in Reno

As the First Ground-up OnTrac Facility and Implementation of an Automated Handling System



From Left to Right: ARCO Project Manager Mark Buerck, Honeywell Regional Vice President Dave Stinson, Scannell Properties Development Manager Tom McCary, City of Reno Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon, OnTrac Engineering Director Jim Brownlow, OnTrac Vice President Tom Fischer, EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski, Fischer Company Dale Clemments, and Councilmember Oscar Delgado.



From Left to Right: ARCO Project Manager Mark Buerck, Honeywell Regional Vice President Dave Stinson, Scannell Properties Development Manager Tom McCary, City of Reno Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon, OnTrac Engineering Director Jim Brownlow, OnTrac Vice President Tom Fischer, EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski, Fischer Company Dale Clemments, and Councilmember Oscar Delgado.





RENO, Nev., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTrac, a logistics company in the Western United States, hosted its Groundbreaking Ceremony for a new 185,000 square foot facility in Reno. OnTrac has witnessed significant growth as a company, and this new Reno facility will serve as a central location for all of its facilities within their eight-state service region including California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado and Idaho. The new facility will provide services for their customers with more efficient package handling which means faster deliveries.

For the last 30 years OnTrac has operated a facility in Western Nevada, but for the last year and a half, the staff has been working on plans for a larger facility. This new facility is the first building that OnTrac has built from the ground up and will help create new jobs, including higher-level paying jobs. Since June 2017, OnTrac has researched potential site locations in northern Nevada, Sacramento, Lake Tahoe and Salt Lake City.

"We were researching many other locations to serve as our new hub, but we worked really closely with the City of Reno and EDAWN to help make this project possible," said Tom Fischer, CFO of OnTrac. "In the past, we have moved into existing buildings, but this time we wanted to build a ground-up facility to best serve our needs and be the home to the company's first-ever automated Material Handling System (MHS). With Reno's central location to our region and the new automated Material Handling System, OnTrac will be able to provide its customers with cost-efficient and timely services above its competitors."

The ceremonial Groundbreaking took place on Friday, November 9th at the site for the building located at 9715 N. Virginia St in Reno. The event kicked off with opening remarks from OnTrac CFO, Tom Fischer and OnTrac Engineering Director, Jim Brownlow. Mike Kazmierski, CEO of EDAWN, Reno Vice Mayor and City Councilwoman, Neoma Jardon and City Councilman Oscar Delgado attended the event, and the City of Reno and EDAWN each spoke about the benefits of having OnTrac in northern Nevada. Construction on the project is already underway, and the facility is expected to open and be fully operational by October of 2019.

Please visit https://goo.gl/gyrd1g for the digital media kit including photos and video footage of the speakers and the event and other OnTrac informational documents.

About OnTrac: OnTrac specializes in logistics services throughout the eight western area states, an area that is home to over 65 million consumers. OnTrac was founded in 1991, and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the additional costs associated with national carriers. In 2014, OnTrac launched DirectPost, and became the first logistics company to offer a USPS Package Consolidation Service. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and is integrated with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. The OnTrac Logistics Network is comprised of three divisions based on service offerings; overnight, messenger and international. For more information on overnight services, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com . For more information on messenger services, call 888.334.5001 or visit ontracmessenger.com . For more information on international services, call 800.628.4868 or visit ontracinternational.com .

Media Contact:

Mikaila Bird | The Glenn Group

(775) 686-7805 | mbird@theglenngroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3029eef1-9714-407d-8a96-5a12deb8739a

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75da8c7c-4194-42bd-9762-c3ea09ffcad8