Mesa Air Group Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) announced today that it will release its 2018 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end earnings on Monday, December 3. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, December 4 at 11:00am EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 888-323-9808 (passcode: Phoenix). A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call ( http://investor.mesa-air.com ).



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group is the commercial aviation holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. As of October 31, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 614 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Brian Gillman, 602-685-4010

investor.relations@mesa-air.com



Jack Hellie, 602-685-4393

media@mesa-air.com