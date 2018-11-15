Investor Day Webcast and Presentation
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") and Randgold Resources Limited ("Randgold") will be holding joint Investor Days in London, New York, and Toronto over the next week. Presentation materials for the Investor Day, and a link to the webcast for the first event, to be held tomorrow in London, are expected to be available on the Barrick website by 8:00 a.m. Toronto time at www.barrick.com/a-new-champion.
