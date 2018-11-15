Glen Santangelo to Join Guggenheim Securities as Healthcare Analyst

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Glen Santangelo will join the firm in January as a Managing Director in a planned expansion of the firm's Healthcare Research team. Mr. Santangelo will focus on the coverage of Healthcare IT and Distribution companies in close collaboration with the growing therapeutics and services team.



Mr. Santangelo will bring more than 20 years of experience in Healthcare equity research. He will join Guggenheim most recently from Deutsche Bank where he was a Managing Director. Prior to Deutsche, he was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse for 12 years covering the Healthcare Distribution and Technology sector.

"Glen is a great addition to our growing healthcare equity research team," said Stefano Natella, Co-Head of Equities at Guggenheim Securities. "He will bring deep insight into one of the fastest changing sectors in healthcare, where new models are constantly being developed and tested. His in-depth approach further expands the breadth of Guggenheim's healthcare therapeutics and services research as we continue to expand our healthcare franchise to develop high-quality content from our leading platform. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim."

Guggenheim Securities has hired five other senior analysts in 2018 to expand the healthcare equity research franchise: Seamus Fernandez, Whitney Ijem, Michael Schmidt, Etzer Darout, and Yatin Suneja, in addition to previous hires Chris Pasquale, covering medical devices companies, and Adnan Butt, covering biotechnology companies.

Mr. Santangelo received his M.B.A. from New York University, Leonard Stern School of Business and his B.S.A. from Villanova University, School of Commerce and Finance. He will be based in Guggenheim's New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $265 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in more than 25 offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 09.30.2018 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $66bn.

