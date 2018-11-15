Help Support Our Local Communities With Community Bank of the Chesapeake's 8th Annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive

WALDORF, Md., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake is hosting its 8th Annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive November 13 through December 7, 2018. Non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Community Bank branch location.



Ndegwa Sanford, Customer Service Specialist at Community Bank of the Chesapeake makes a donation to Toys for Tots





"We enjoy hosting the food and toy drive annually as a way to help give back to our local communities and bring joy to families during the holiday season," said Diane Hicks, Vice President, Director of Marketing of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. "We appreciate our employees and the community contributing to our drive and hope all will join us in the spirit of giving."

The Food and Toy Drive will benefit several nonprofit organizations throughout the Bank's service area. Food collected in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties will be donated to the Southern Maryland Food Bank. Food donated at the Fredericksburg branch will benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. All toys collected will benefit the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots programs in Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg. Anyone wishing to help make a difference in the life of a child or family in our community this holiday season by making a donation is invited to stop by any Community Bank of the Chesapeake branch.

For more information regarding the drive, or how you can help support our community, please contact Stefanie Cusick at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com .

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.5 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com .

CONTACT:

Diane Hicks

Vice President

Director of Marketing

(240) 427-1047

hicksd@cbtc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da3f7c70-f761-40d7-ba01-b4f19b79bcbb