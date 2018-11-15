SETDA Honors Jerome Browning, Alabama Department of Education with 2018 State Leader of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SETDA, the principal membership association of U.S. state and territorial educational technology leaders today announced Jerome Browning, former State E-Rate Coordinator for the Alabama Department of Education, as the recipient of the 2018 SETDA State Leader of the Year (SLY) Award. Browning accepted the award at the 2018 SETDA Leadership Summit – Championing Education Leaders in the Digital Age in Arlington, Virginia. The annual SLY Award honors an active SETDA member who has exhibited exemplary national and state leadership in educational technology. The awardee actively supports districts in his or her state to improve digital learning opportunities for all students, collaborates with members and other peers nationally through SETDA initiatives and committees, and engages with the broader education and policymaking communities to advocate for the role of technology in advancing education.



Browning was recognized for his work at the Alabama Department of Education, however, he recently moved to Utah to serve as the E-Rate Coordinator for the Utah Education Network. Browning shared, "Through my active involvement with SETDA I have been able to obtain ideas and information that have been extremely useful in in my previous ventures in Alabama and I see no difference in this acquisition of knowledge in my upcoming ventures in Utah."

"Jerome is absolutely a leader among leaders," noted Tracy Weeks, Executive Director of SETDA. "He has been such an active part of SETDA's committees, work with Broadband, and support at our events."

"Jerome always looks to the future and never forgets the student's and teachers' ongoing challenges or how essential connectivity is to everything we do," stated Sandy O'Neil from the New Jersey Department of Education. "He also ensures that each and every SETDA member benefits from SETDA meetings when they can't be present."

The full press release is available here: https://www.setda.org/outreach/press-releases/press-release-2018/pressreleasejeromebrowning/

About SETDA

Founded in 2001, the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA) is the principal non-profit membership association representing U.S. state and territorial educational technology leaders. Our mission is to build and increase the capacity of state and national leaders to improve education through technology policy and practice. For more information, please visit http://www.setda.org

Contact Tracy S. Weeks, Ph.D. Executive Director SETDA 202-715-6636 x700 tweeks@setda.org