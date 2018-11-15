REMINDER/Les éditions esse presents the 10th edition of the Vendu–Sold benefit auction at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

November 22, 2018

Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion

1380 Sherbrooke St. West

Vendu–Sold Backstage at 5 p.m. (Patron and VIP ticket)

Cocktail reception at 6 p.m.

Auction starts at 7:30 p.m.

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the honorary presence of Mary-Dailey Desmarais, curator of international modern art at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, and with the participation of radio/TV host Patrick Masbourian as auctioneer.

It is with great pleasure that Les éditions esse presents the tenth edition of the Vendu–Sold benefit auction. This fundraising event will enable the non-profit organization to maintain its leading role in promoting and disseminating the work of artists and authors active in the contemporary arts milieu. Vendu–Sold also provides exceptional visibility for emerging and recognized artists of great talent.

The featured artists are chosen by a selection committee that vouches for the excellence of the works at auction, this year comprising Anne-Claude Bacon, curator of the Hydro-Québec Collection; Julie Bélisle, cultural development agent at the Ville de Montréal's Service de la culture; Florence-Agathe Dubé-Moreau, independent author and curator; Jo-Ann Kane, collections management consultant; Marie-Claude Landry, curator of collections at the Musée d'art de Joliette, and Sylvette Babin, director of Éditions esse.

To mark the 10th anniversary of our auction, esse is also offering an exclusive print of a work by Jacynthe Carrier, taken from the series Pièces montées, commissioned by esse as part of a reflection on art and food. An edition of 20, the work is available for purchase on our website (encan.esse.ca) and is sold accompanied by a signed copy of the publication presenting the works from this project. Additional information can be found in this year's catalogue, which also includes a new section dedicated to several of our collectors, highlighting the role that Vendu–Sold has played in their collections.

Participating artists

Barry Allikas, Jocelyne Alloucherie, Trevor Baird, Gwenaël Bélanger, Dominique Blain, Louis Bouvier, Michelle Bui, Mark Clintberg, Maude Corriveau, Martin Désilets, Pierre Dorion, Amélie Laurence Fortin, Jean-Pierre Gauthier, Andréanne Godin, Pascal Grandmaison, Adam Gunn, Sophie Jodoin, Jinyoung Kim, Chris Kline, Stéphane La Rue, Mathieu Latulippe, Raymond Lavoie, Jean-Michel Leclerc, Caroline Mauxion, Maegan Rose Mehler, Léna Mill-Reuillard, Geneviève Moisan, Kristine Moran, François Morelli, Serge Murphy, Natascha Niederstrass, Sarah Osborne, Cindy Phenix, Yann Pocreau, Anne-Marie Proulx, Brian Rideout, Sarah Rooney, Skawennati, Karen Tam, Chih-Chien Wang

Les éditions esse extends its warmest thanks to its loyal partners, the artists, and gallery owners for their generous contribution to this event: http://encan.esse.ca/en/2018-partners.

To buy your ticket, visit: http://encan.esse.ca/en/tickets-0.

Are you unable to attend the event, but would like to bid on the artworks being auctioned? You can fill out an absentee bid form that will allow you to bid without being physically present or by phone via our representatives. For more details: http://encan.esse.ca/en/absentee-bid-form

For further information on Vendu–Sold 2018, visit the auction website at: encan.esse.ca.

Les éditions esse, C.P. 47549, Comptoir Plateau Mont-Royal, Montréal (Québec) H2H 2S8

T. : 514-521-8597 F. : 514-521-8598 encan@esse.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1347a322-0278-49f2-82a4-4a6f3fec259d