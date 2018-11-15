Pilot sets new standard for uptime with ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution

Real-time network assurance technology enables rapid troubleshooting for SLA-based services

New York, New York, USA. November 15, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Pilot is utilizing the ADVA ALM to instantly isolate faults in the fiber plant and take immediate targeted action. By reducing truck rolls and enhancing responsiveness to issues impacting network infrastructure, this proactive in-service assurance technology represents a significant milestone in Pilot's commitment to delivering 100% uptime for business customers. The ADVA ALM is being rolled out throughout Pilot's entire access network in New York, Philadelphia and Washington DC. ADVA's partner M2 Optics, a provider of custom optical infrastructure and test solutions, also played a key role in the project, implementing the solution and providing network design expertise.

"This deployment is key to our mission of ensuring zero downtime for our customers. With the ADVA ALM, our crews can respond to all fiber issues with agility and pinpoint accuracy. In many cases, we'll have identified the issue before customers are even aware there's a problem," said Rob Walker, director, R&D, Pilot. "The impact of the new technology goes even further than boosting efficiency and availability. It also enables us to bring new locations on-net faster, while characterizing the baseline network path so that we can constantly evaluate and remediate any anomalies. The ADVA ALM maximizes the potential of our networks, empowering us to solve problems quicker and bring products to market faster for a crucial competitive advantage."

The ADVA ALM offers real-time insight into the integrity and performance of Pilot's fiber infrastructure, significantly improving the robustness and efficiency of its network. It's a key tool for maintaining valuable SLAs while also reducing operational expense by maximizing resource efficiency. Already deployed throughout New York, the solution is being rolled out in Pilot's Washington DC and Philadelphia network. The ADVA ALM will also be used to assure Pilot's next-generation GPON architecture, ensuring the fiber infrastructure meets the demands of the network. What's more, as one of the first service providers to utilize the high-density 64-port variant of the ADVA ALM, Pilot is ensuring maximum scalability for future expansion.

"For a service provider as dedicated to always-on availability as Pilot, our ALM is the ultimate solution. Uniquely affordable and space-efficient, it delivers comprehensive fiber assurance 24/7. Now Pilot can be certain of detecting degradations and initiating countermeasures before services are affected and SLAs are violated," commented James Nachazel, VP, sales, North America, ADVA. "With our ALM, it's easy to separate faults in active devices from problems in the fiber plant. Another key advantage of our ALM is its transparent, service-agnostic monitoring, which is completely independent of transported data. That means it delivers total assurance with no interference to applications."

Watch this video for more information on ADVA's real-time fiber monitoring solution: https://youtu.be/hFxLkAuT1iI.

Additional details on the ADVA ALM can be found in this brochure: http://adva.li/alm-brochure.





About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

About M2 Optics

M2 Optics specializes in manufacturing and implementing customized solutions for fiber optic network simulation, latency, and monitoring applications. Since 2001, many of the world's leading communications service providers, equipment manufacturers, data centers, financial institutions, and government agencies have relied on M2's portfolio and fiber expertise for achieving their organizational and engineering goals. For more information on M2 Optics, please visit us at: www.m2optics.com.

About Pilot

Pilot is a modern connectivity company and fully featured network service provider. On a mission to create a more sustainable telecom landscape, Pilot combines advanced fiber-optic technology with custom-built software and intuitively designed services, raising the bar for the entire industry. Currently serving more than 100,000 end users over its nationwide IP network, Pilot's flexible solutions allow businesses to stop worrying about their connectivity and stay focused on what matters. For more information, visit www.pilotfiber.com.

