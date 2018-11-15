United States Investing Championship to Restart in 2019

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organizers of the United States Investing Championship have elected to restart the prestigious competition in 2019, according to Dr. Norman Zadeh, who ran the prior competitions from 1983 through 1993. Prior competitors include such stars as Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, David Ryan (from Investors Business Daily), Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, and Robert Prechter, Jr. of the Elliot Wave Theorist. There will be two separate yearly competitions. The U.S. Investing Championship, and Money Manager Verified Ratings. The United States Investing Championship has a $20,000 minimum, while Money Manager Verified Ratings has a $1 million minimum. Top performers will be separated into different divisions based on the volatility of their accounts. The one time entry fee for the United States Investing Championship is $350, while the one time entry fee for Money Manager Verified Ratings is $1,000.

Prior top finishers have been covered in virtually every financial publication, from the Wall Street Journal and Barron's, to Forbes, Money, and Fortune, to the New York Times, USA Today, and Investors' Business Daily, to foreign newspapers such as "Le Figaro," to books including Jack Schwager's "Market Wizards."

To enter, the participant should go to the website financial-competitions.com, and sign up. That site has a link which shows some of the previous press coverage. The sign-up requires that the participant specify an account number or hedge fund name to be tracked. If the participate does well and wishes to appear in the standings, they must provide copies of brokerage statements so that their claimed performance can be verified.

There are multiple advantages to this competition. First, other than the entry fee, there is no downside. Negative performances are not published. Second, if the participant does well, they are likely to receive substantial notoriety and financial benefit from that notoriety.

For more information, contact Dr. Norman Zada at normanz@earthlink.net, or 310-409-7193, or 310-476-0700.