Genocea To Host a Key Opinion Leader Event November 26th on Latest Advances in Personalized Cancer Immunotherapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event focused on the latest advances in personalized cancer immunotherapies in New York City on Monday, November 26, 2018, at 12 p.m. ET.

The event will feature:

Charles G. Drake, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Director, Cancer Immunotherapy Programs at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and an influential leader in immunotherapy and cancer research, who will discuss the latest advances in cancer immunotherapies, with a focus on cancer vaccines and cell therapies.

Key members of the management team from Genocea, who will provide an overview of the company's neoantigen discovery platform, ATLAS™, and its lead clinical candidate GEN-009, a personalized cancer vaccine candidate. GEN-009 uses the ATLAS platform to optimize neoantigen identification and is currently being studied in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial. Genocea will also discuss the application of ATLAS to its investigational T cell therapy program, GEN-011.

Dr. Drake is a physician-scientist whose work focuses on understanding and fighting advanced-stage cancers with the immune system. He is known for rapidly incorporating discoveries made in the research lab into innovative clinical trials, including anti-tumor vaccines and immunotherapies. Previously, Dr. Drake served as the co-director of the Cancer Immunology Program at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and as co-director of the Prostate Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Clinic. Earlier in his Hopkins career, he was an associate professor in the Department of Oncology and an assistant professor of medical oncology. He received a B.S. in electrical engineering and an M.S. in biomedical engineering from Rutgers University. He received a doctorate at the National Jewish Center for Immunology and Respiratory Medicine at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, and later earned his medical degree from the University of Colorado as part of the MSTP program. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Osler Medical Service of Johns Hopkins Hospital, and his medical oncology fellowship training in the Johns Hopkins Department of Oncology. His research has been published in prestigious journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Cancer Research, the Journal of Clinical Investigation, and the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Genocea's mission is to help conquer cancer by designing and delivering targeted vaccines and immunotherapies. While traditional immunotherapy discovery methods have largely used predictive methods to propose T cell targets, or antigens, Genocea has developed ATLAS™, its proprietary technology platform, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Genocea is using ATLAS to develop cancer vaccines and immunotherapies. Genocea is currently studying the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of its lead neoantigen cancer vaccine, GEN-009, in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. For more information, please visit www.genocea.com .

