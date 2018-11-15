Summer Infant to Present at LD Micro Conference

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Infant, Inc. ("Summer Infant" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SUMR), a global leader in premium infant and juvenile products, today announced that the Company will participate in the LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 in Los Angeles. Management will host individual meetings with institutional investors and make a formal presentation (to be webcast live) at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



To view related conference materials, including webcast information when available, please visit www.summerinfant.com .

About Summer Infant, Inc.

Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium infant and juvenile products which are sold principally to large North American and international retailers. The Company currently sells proprietary products in a number of different categories including nursery, audio/video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, nursery products, strollers, booster and potty seats, swaddling blankets, bouncers, travel accessories, highchairs, swings, and infant feeding products. For more information about the Company, please visit www.summerinfant.com .