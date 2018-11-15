Subscribe Technologies Acquires Profitable Webinar Technology Asset

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE:SAAS, OTCQB:SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ)) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of WebinarIgnition, a proprietary platform for creating professional live & automated webinar funnels.



Announcement Highlights in Summary:

Profitable and revenue generating acquisition.

Proprietary technology.

Over 5100 active business users.

Integrates seamlessly with WordPress – the worlds #1 CMS.

Competing products include LogMeIn's, GotoWebinar, WebEx.

WebinarIgnition enables users to easily deploy live or pre-recorded (evergreen) webinars and charge viewers through the integrated payment system. Users can host unlimited webinars, host unlimited attendees, build customized page templates and access detailed registration & buyer reports, and professionally designed webinar templates can be customized for any brand, or user experience with color options, logo placement and features that include sales & conversion tracking, email & text message reminders plus Q&A / chat integration.

WebinarIgnition integrates with the WordPress CMS, making it super easy to install and manage campaigns directly from the WordPress dashboard. WordPress is the top Content Management System in the World with 60% of the CMS market, powering 27% of the Internet and making up 30% of the top 10 million websites in the World with over 75 million installs globally. The platform also integrates with all major email platforms including MailChimp, GetResponse, Aweber, iContact, and SendReach.

WebinarIgnition was created by serial entrepreneur and social influencer Mark Thompson, who will also be joining the the Advisory Board and help oversee the integration and transition of the platform. Mr. Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge to the Subscribe Team and is considered an expert in the industry, having generated millions in ecommerce revenue throughout his career.

President and CEO Mr. Paul Dickson states, "We are very excited about this acquisition and to be working with Mark moving forward. Mark has done an impressive job at building up WebinarIgnition, which represents a great new addition to our portfolio."

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in and to the brand, rights, title, interest, domain and all other intellectual property associated with the WebinarIgnition.com technology platform for $30,000 USD and $20,000 USD payable in common shares of the Company issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The transaction is an arm's length transaction with a third party vendor as defined in securities legislation.

Try the WebinarIgnition Live Demo: https://webinarignition.com/live-demo-page/

