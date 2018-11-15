Mesoblast Financial Results Webcast for Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) (ASX:MSB) will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 in a webcast beginning at 4:30 pm on Thursday, November 15, 2018 EST; 8:30 am Friday, November 16, 2018 AEDT.



The live webcast can be accessed via http://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5bcfb51cf6a4f554d0fe76af

To access the call only, dial 1 855 881 1339 (U.S.), 1 800 558 698 (toll-free Australia) or +61 2 9007 3187 (outside of the U.S. and Australia). The conference identification code is 667811.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of the Company's website – www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited ((ASX: MSB, NASDAQ:MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials – acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor that meet stringent release criteria, have lot to lot consistency, and can be used off-the-shelf without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

