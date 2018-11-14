Tennessee native Mark Stout expands global leadership responsibilities within Nissan HR Operations

Nissan has appointed Mark Stout, currently Global Vice President, Human Resources Operations, to Corporate Vice President, Global Human Resources



Stout to oversee all Nissan regional HR operations outside of Japan, Global HR business partner, and global talent management and development

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan has appointed Mark Stout, currently Global Vice President, Human Resources Operations, to the role of Corporate Vice President, Global Human Resources.

In his new role, Stout will be one of Nissan's top global HR leaders and will oversee all aspects of Nissan's regional HR operations outside of Japan, Global HR business partners, and global talent management and development.

Stout began his career at Nissan in 1989 as an HR representative at the company's vehicle assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee. He has held a number of domestic and global HR positions of increasing responsibility.

Tennessee roots

Stout is a Tennessee native. He attended Warren County High School in McMinnville and Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in public administration and economics.

Before relocating to Japan, Stout was active with various community organizations, including United Way of Metropolitan Nashville and the Southern Tennessee Medical Center. He is currently a member of the Japan-America Society of Tennessee, Inc.

