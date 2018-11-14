Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Market Overview

Globe Newswire  
November 14, 2018
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 19, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Dec. 3, 2018.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

