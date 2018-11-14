Brady Corporation elects Board of Directors and declares regular dividend to shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) ("Company") announced that shareholders of the Company's Class B Common Voting Stock have voted unanimously in favor of the election of the director nominees to a one-year term at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held today in Milwaukee.



At the Board of Directors meeting on November 13, 2018, the Board declared a dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock of $0.2125 per share, payable on January 31, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2019.

Elected to the Brady Corporation Board of Directors are:

Patrick W. Allender, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Retired), Danaher Corporation

Gary S. Balkema, President (Retired), Worldwide Consumer Care Division, Bayer AG

Dr. Elizabeth Bruno, President, Brady Education Foundation; Research Associate Professor, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Nancy Lee Gioia, Director, Global Connectivity, Electrical and User Experience (Retired), Ford Motor Company

Conrad G. Goodkind, Partner (Retired) in the law firm of Quarles and Brady, LLP

Dr. Frank W. Harris, President and Chief Executive Officer, Akron Polymer Systems

Bradley C. Richardson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, PolyOne Corporation

J. Michael Nauman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brady Corporation.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2018, employed approximately 6,200 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2018 sales were approximately $1.17 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com .