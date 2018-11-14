Hi-Crush Partners LP to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP), or "Hi-Crush", today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following investor conferences:



Jefferies Energy Conference in Houston, Texas on November 27, 2018 (investor meetings and presentation)

Mizuho Global Investor Conference in New York, New York on December 3, 2018 (investor meetings)

Cowen Energy & Natural Resources Conference in New York, New York on December 4, 2018 (investor meetings and presentation)

Hi-Crush's most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of Hi-Crush's website, under the Presentations tab, at www.hicrush.com.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals, and provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major basins. Our PropStream® service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain. Visit HiCrush.com.

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst

Marc Silverberg, ICR

(713) 980-6270

ir@hicrushpartners.com

Source: Hi-Crush Partners LP