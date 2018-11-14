Wabash National Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 6.7 Percent

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 6.7 percent increase in the company's regular quarterly dividend, from $0.075 per share to $0.08 per share of common stock.



"The decision by the Board to increase the regular quarterly dividend recognizes our continued strong operating performance in 2018, the overall financial strength of the company and continued confidence in executing our strategic growth plan. Since reinstating our dividend at the beginning of 2017, we have increased our quarterly dividend by more than 33 percent. During this time, we have also delivered on our commitment to execute our capital allocation strategy by investing in the growth and diversification of our business, maintaining strong liquidity, deleveraging our balance sheet and returning value to our shareholders," said Brent Yeagy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend declared is payable January 24, 2019, to stockholders of record on January 3, 2019.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include changes in economic conditions, changes in the Company's business and results of operations, access to capital, availability of alternative uses of capital, and other risks, including those set forth in the various disclosures made in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985 in Lafayette, Indiana, the company manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Garsite, Progress Tank, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com .

