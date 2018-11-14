Ocwen To Help North Carolina and Texas Homeowners Still in Need of Assistance in the Aftermath of Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Harvey

HOPE NOW disaster relief events to provide support and assistance to help homeowners rebuild their lives



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), a leading financial services holding company, today announced that members of the Company's home retention team will attend three upcoming HOPE NOW disaster relief borrower outreach events in North Carolina and Texas to help homeowners impacted by Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Harvey. While these disasters occurred in August 2018 and August 2017, respectively, many impacted homeowners are still rebuilding their lives and continue to need assistance from their servicer and other third-party stakeholders.

The three upcoming HOPE NOW events are:

Saturday, November 17 : Hope For Texas Homeowners , at the Cathedral of Faith Family Life Center Beaumont, located at 3755 Fannett Road, Beaumont, Texas.

: , at the Cathedral of Faith Family Life Center Beaumont, located at 3755 Fannett Road, Beaumont, Texas. Thursday, November 29: Disaster Relief Help For North Carolina Homeowners, at First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton, located at 1002 N Chestnut St, Lumberton, North Carolina.

Disaster Relief Help For North Carolina Homeowners, at First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton, located at 1002 N Chestnut St, Lumberton, North Carolina. Saturday, December 1: Disaster Relief Help For North Carolina Homeowners , at St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church, located at 1416 Market St., Wilmington, North Carolina.

HOPE NOW is a non-profit alliance between counselors, mortgage companies, investors, regulators and other mortgage market participants who come together to address challenges in the mortgage market. Ocwen customers who attend the events will meet one-on-one with Ocwen home retention agents, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved counseling agencies. Homeowners will have the opportunity to discuss their personal situations and receive information about potential options to address their unique situation, which may include a loan modification or assistance with their insurance reimbursements.

"These unfortunate events cause significant hardship for families, who often have difficulty rebuilding their lives," said Jill Showell, SVP, Government and Community Relations at Ocwen. "By working closely with non-profits in local communities, Ocwen provides customers impacted by these natural disasters one-on-one assistance to explore options to stay in their homes and guidance on other solutions that may be available to them."

To address the complex customer needs stemming from these unfortunate disasters, Ocwen proactively communicates to its customers in areas affected by disasters and provides dedicated resources such as a toll-free disaster assistance line to provide prompt responses to questions regarding the status of an Ocwen customer's loan. The Company also ensures immediate protections are put in place to assist affected customers. These may include, but are not limited to, forbearance plans, protections from late fees, extended repayment plans to help them recover from missed payments, or potentially pursuing a loan modification.

In 2017-2018, Ocwen participated in disaster-focused community outreach events in and around Houston, TX; Miami, FL; Orlando, FL; Jacksonville, FL; Ft. Meyers, FL; and Santa Rosa, CA, and met with more than 440 customers face-to-face at these events.

For more information on upcoming Ocwen events and how the Company is helping customers remain in their homes, visit www.OcwenCares.com .

