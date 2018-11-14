CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, CWH, OZK and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Allegations: Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix's active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Allegations: Camping World Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company's historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company's earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Allegations: Bank OZK made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 18, 2018, the Company reported that it had "incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits" that had previously been classified as substandard. On this news, the Company's share price fell $9.33 per share to close at $25.52 per share on October 19, 2018.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Ryanair Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had experienced a breakdown in relations with its employees amidst their growing dissatisfaction with working conditions, lack of benefits, exploitative contracts and management hostility; (b) the Company's pilots and/or cabin crews had sought union recognition or collectivization in several key markets and employees had internally expressed widespread discontent with the Company's collective bargaining units; (c) the Company was experiencing elevated and increasing employee turnover, which had resulted in the loss of hundreds of qualified and skilled employees to competitor airlines; (d) the Company's newly negotiated contracts had not ameliorated employee discontent or "locked away" employee wage growth for three or four years, but rather, defendants were aware that pilot and cabin crew contracts had to be reformulated to significantly increase pay and benefits, comply with local labor laws and provide other worker concessions to enable Ryanair to hire and retain sufficient qualified employees to meet operational targets; (e) because of the aforementioned, the Company was unable to hire sufficient pilots to meet expected demand and was thereby exposed to increased risk of flight cancellations, loss of reputational assets and increased costs from flight disruptions; (f) because of the aforementioned, the Company's historical operating model and profit growth were not sustainable; and (g) the Company could not meet internal earnings expectations.

