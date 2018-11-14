Sawdust Art Festival Embraces Holiday Spirit With 28th Annual Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Continues its Creativity with Seasonal Wonderland of Art, Entertainment and Family-Friendly Activities

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sawdust Art & Craft Festival — a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach — is pleased to announce the official start of its 28th annual Winter Fantasy on Saturday, November 17, with a community tree-lighting ceremony featuring local students from Top of the World Elementary Honor Choir and over a dozen trees decorated by local organizations. For five weekends, through Sunday, December 16, eventgoers of all ages can experience a festive wonderland aglow with thousands of lights and decorations, featuring 182 artists and makers, live holiday performances, glassblowing demos, festival classes, and satisfying offerings from various eateries, cafes and saloon.

An extra special occasion this year will be Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 8, with the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association. All proceeds of the pancake breakfast will go towards Spark of Love, and Sawdust Art Festival will also be a drop-off location for the Spark of Love toy drive throughout the festival season. To further encourage the giving spirit, attendees will receive free admission on Sundays with the donation of an unwrapped toy.

Another highlight of the season, on Saturday, December 1, at 5pm, is Community Tree Night, an evening honoring the 12 local organizations participating in Winter Fantasy's annual community tree program.

Also, you don't want to miss enchanting Towne Square featuring daily photo opportunities with Santa at his cottage, in addition to a host of other magical moments with puppeteers, a balloon diva, falling snow, and the beloved gingerbread playhouse! Lastly, there will be three stages of holiday music and entertainment, with food and refreshments from Deb's Deli, Espresso on the Go, Fran's Popcorn, Sawdust Saloon, Evan's Gourmet Bistro, Tacos Durrell and GG's Mediterranean Express.

Presale tickets are available on the website: $8.00 for adults, $6.00 for seniors (65+) and $4.00 for children (6–12). Admission is free for children five years and younger. Season passes are $12.

For more information, as well as a comprehensive list of events and special features at this year's Winter Fantasy, please visit: https://sawdustartfestival.org/festivals/winter-fantasy/ .

About Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Founded in 1967, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach. Best known for its summer festival, a 66-day celebration of the arts that features 200 local artists and makers, live entertainment, artist demonstrations, hands-on art workshops for all ages and a variety of food and drink offerings. Sawdust's Winter Fantasy occurs for five weekends leading up to the holiday season and boasts an international collection of 180 artisans who showcase their original artwork on the Sawdust grounds, which are lavishly decorated to resemble a winter wonderland. Throughout the remainder of the year, the organization remains open with Sawdust Art Classes, a studio art program of classes and workshops in a variety of media taught by working artists. For more information, visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org .

Media Contact: Franky Duschane

Phone: 949-497-0517

Email: fduschane@sawdustartfestival.org