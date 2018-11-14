Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) and Encourages ANTM Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).



On July 24, 2015, Anthem and Cigna Corporation announced that they entered into an agreement whereby Anthem would acquire all outstanding shares of Cigna in a cash and stock transaction and Cigna shareholders would receive $103.40 in cash and 0.5152 shares of Anthem for each share of Cigna common stock owned.

In July 2016, the Department of Justice and several states sued Anthem and Cigna to enjoin the merger. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found that the proposed merger was anticompetitive and granted the injunction. The injunction was upheld on appeal by U.S. Court of Appeals of the District of Columbia. In February 2017, Cigna commenced litigation against Anthem seeking damages, including a $1.85 billion termination fee.

If you are a long term stockholder of Anthem, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Anthem please go to https://bespc.com/antm/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts