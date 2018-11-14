Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents New Age Beverages in $52 Million Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP announced today that it has represented New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) in an underwritten public offering of 14,835,000 million shares of its common stock, which includes a full simultaneous exercise of the underwriters 15% over allotment option, at a public offering price of $3.50 per share for gross proceeds to New Age of $51,922,500 million. Roth Capital Partners and A.G.P/ Alliance Global Partners acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.



New Age is a Colorado-based healthy beverage company engaged in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of organic, natural and other better-for-you beverages. The Company markets a full portfolio of ready-to-drink (RTD) healthy beverages including competitive offerings in the kombucha, tea, coffee, functional waters, relaxation drinks, rehydrating beverages, and functional medical beverage segments.

The Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP team, led by Partners Gregory Sichenzia, Marcelle Balcombe, and Counsel Jeff Cahlon, has represented New Age in financing transactions for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million in 2018.

About Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP



Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is a full service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate and securities practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. Our attorneys specialize in advising clients in private placements, initial (IPOs) and secondary public offerings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), preparation of SEC filings and listing to major stock exchanges such as the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), NASDAQ and OTC markets. In addition, our litigation and arbitration attorneys are highly skilled in representing clients from routine lawsuits to complex cases before the SEC, FINRA and other tribunals. The firm also complements its core practice areas with an established commercial real estate and trusts and estates practice. Visit www.srf.law to learn more.

212-930-9700