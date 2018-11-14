Ciudad de Las Ideas 2018 Will Promote Debate and the Dissemination of Cutting-Edge Science, Art and Culture

—More than 60 luminaries will share innovative ideas with thousands of attendees at the forum and tens of thousands more through TV Azteca platforms—

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that Ciudad de la Ideas 2018 (www.ciudaddelasideas.com) — The International Festival of Bright Minds, sponsored by Ricardo Salinas and Grupo Salinas — will disseminate cutting-edge knowledge that will promote advances in science, the arts and culture, as well as pluralistic debate.

Held at the Auditorio Metropolitano of Puebla from November 16-18, with the theme "Burning Questions," more than 60 international luminaries will present individually and in debates with innovative ideas regarding science, technology, human behavior, philosophy, sustainability, sociology, art and culture.

Participants include: Barry Barish — Nobel Prize in Physics for the detection of gravitational waves; Carol Guzy — the only journalist to receive four Pulitzer Prizes; Aaswath Raman — a passionate scientist who has studied climate change; and José Villela — a successful psychiatrist preparing for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Other notable figures include: Andrew von Oeyen — a virtuoso musician who has played the piano since age five; Gerardo Jiménez — a scientist and entrepreneur who carried out the first medical analysis of the human genome worldwide; and Isaac Lidsky — the only blind person to work as a legal assistant to the US Supreme Court.

Given that La Ciudad de la Ideas is always at the forefront of the dissemination of technology, it will also feature Sophia, an advanced humanoid robot, endowed with extraordinary expressiveness, aesthetics and interactivity. Sophia can recognize faces and maintain natural conversations with people. She has also participated in television programs, conferences, and has addressed members of the UN and NATO.

Close to 5,000 people will be present at the Auditorio Metropolitano of Puebla. Additionally — thanks to the commitment of Ricardo Salinas to promote greater dissemination of knowledge — tens of thousands of people will be able to follow the event through network television and digital media through adn40 and watch updates on Azteca Uno.

Ricardo Salinas promotes open forums that strengthen the understanding of humankind and the environment to generate higher levels of prosperity and progress.

