INVESTIGATION UPDATE for USX and BWXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of BWX Technologies, Inc. ("BWX" or "the Company") (NYSE:BWXT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 6, 2018, BWX announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018 in a Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In a press release issued the same day, BWX President and CEO Rex D. Geveden stated that "third quarter results were negatively impacted by a reserve on missile tubes and increased interest expense…" Following this news, BWX's stock price fell from a close of $60.67 per share on November 6, 2018, to a close of $46.26 per share the following day.

