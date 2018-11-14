Nu-Med Plus, Inc. Advances Blood and Plasma Transfusion Technology with New Patent

Nu-Med Plus' Proprietary Technology Aims to Increase Longevity and Safety of Banked Blood Supply and Reduce Side Effects of Blood Transfusions



SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Med Plus, Inc . (OTCQB:NUMD), a medical device leader developing new nitric oxide delivery technology, announces a patent application on the new device which is designed to pretreat stored blood products with nitric oxide prior to patient transfusions.

Nitric oxide is naturally occurring in blood and acts as a vasodilator by expanding and dilating blood vessels. According to recent studies1, the longer blood is stored, the more nitric oxide is depleted, increasing potential risks to patients such as hypoxia, infection, and heart failure. The same studies2 suggest pretreating stored blood products with nitric oxide prior to a transfusion increases the ability of donor blood to carry and transfer oxygen when transfused into a patient.

Nu-Med Plus' patent describes the new technology as a simple nitric oxide infusion device that can be used during or post blood collection. More than four million Americans receive blood transfusions every year; of those, more than 300,000 patients in the United States receive one or more blood units that have been stored for more than 30 days. The Federal Drug Administration current does not allow blood stored for more than 42 days to be used in transfusions.

"A blood transfusion is one of the most common medical procedures in the world and we believe this new Nu-Med Plus nitric oxide delivery technology will decrease the risks and increase the life-saving potential of blood transfusions," said Jeff Robins, CEO of Nu-Med Plus. "This new application of the Nu-Med Plus' technology also offers the potential to extend storage of blood beyond its current time limits."

With this new device, Nu-Med Plus will now seek enrollment in further studies to investigate its efficacy. Nu-Med Plus is currently in the process of FDA approval for three additional nitric oxide delivery units including a fixed hospital unit, clinical unit, and a portable unit. Nu-Med Plus' technology is designed to be utilized for a variety of inhaled nitric oxide treatments. Inhaled nitric oxide has already been proven to stabilize blood pressure, open airways, fight infections and blood clots, combat aging and treat erectile dysfunction.

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.: Nu-Med Plus, Inc. founded in 2011, is a medical device development company created to explore medical applications of newly developed nitric oxide technologies. The strategy focuses on high growth potential markets where there is a clearly defined need recognized by the medical community that can be addressed by Nu-Med Plus and its technical expertise. Initial research and product development has been in the delivery of inhaled nitric oxide gas for therapeutic use. For more information please visit www.nu-medplus.com . Follow Nu-Med Plus on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete proposed private placement financing. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

