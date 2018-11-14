Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 per Share

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable December 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2018. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.



About Calian

Calian employs over 3,000 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world's leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

