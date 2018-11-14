Puneet Soni Joins As Vice President - Strategic Customer Relationships of VDart Inc.

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VDart is proud to announce the newest addition to our leadership team, Puneet Soni, as Vice President of Strategic Customer Relationships. Puneet brings 25+ years of leadership experience from global corporations like Cognizant, Home Depot, Genpact, GE & Birlasoft focusing on selling IT, BPO, Infrastructure, Digital and Cloud solutions. Most recently Puneet served as Vice President & Head of Salesforce Practice for Birlasoft. He was instrumental in expanding the CoE for Salesforce, and other Cloud Systems off Force.com platform. He has been trusted advisor for key customer executives in defining their Digital & Cloud strategies, technology roadmap, implementation & support engagements. Recognized as a turnaround specialist to generate 18-20% average yearly revenues growth for the assigned business units. He has strong experience in managing large multi-million-dollar engagements, with a proven track record of generating progressive growth. He offers structure, insight and creativity in addressing evolving customer's expectations. In this new role, Puneet will head a Strategic Business Unit and contribute to VDart' s growth strategy.

"VDart Inc. is proud to have Puneet join our leadership team," says Sidd, President and CEO of VDart Inc. "His vast experience in Sales, Strategy and Large Customer Relationships along with his experience will be of immense value add to VDart' s vision. Our ability to attract right leaders reflect our culture and staying true to our vision."

VDart has grown consistently through its deep expertise in fulfilling talent gaps for large Fortune 1000 customers, leading system integrators, and managed service providers. As an organization, it has consistently embraced emerging technologies including Blockchain, RPA, Analytics, Cloud, IoT, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence. Our digital expertise help organizations become "intelligent organizations" and create a unique customer experience by providing top notch talent in emerging technologies.

"VDart's commitment to evolve as a leading digital player is very exciting. The inroads in Blockchain and RPA reflects the unwavering commitment to be future-ready and consistently deliver value to the customers. I am thrilled to be part of this exceptional team of leaders who continue to inspire, partner & execute VDart' s growth strategy," Puneet says.

About VDart:

VDart Inc. is a Global Digital Staffing & Solutions provider based out of Atlanta, Georgia with expertise in staffing Digital & Emerging technology skills. We specialize in providing Fortune 1000 companies, niche hard to find skills in technologies including Blockchain, RPA, Analytics, Cloud, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. We have deep industry expertise and focus in BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare and Technology domain. With our Core focus in emerging technologies we have provided global technology workforce solutions in USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Japan, Australia & India. We take pride in delivering world class solutions, specialized talent, superior performance and seamless execution to meet challenging business needs of customers worldwide.

