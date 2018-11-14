OneSpin Experts Talk Functional Safety Compliance at DVClub Europe, SemIsrael Expo 2018, 2nd Annual Conference on ISO 26262 to Semiconductors

Three Events Highlight OneSpin's Comprehensive Solutions for Safety-Critical Applications

MUNICH, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from OneSpin® Solutions , provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs), will attend DVClub Europe , SemIsrael Expo 2018 and the 2nd Annual Conference on ISO 26262 to Semiconductors presenting its safety-critical application offerings.

DVClub Europe: Automotive Safety and ISO 26262 will include a talk by Sergio Marchese, OneSpin's technical marketing manager, titled "Hardware Safety Metrics for ISO 26262 Compliance." The event will be held Tuesday, November 27, in Bristol and Cambridge, England, Grenoble, France, and online.

Joerg Grosse, OneSpin's product manager functional safety, will discuss "Lowering the Entry Barrier to ISO 26262 Functional Safety Compliance," during the Front-end Design & Verification Track at SemIsrael Expo 2018 also scheduled for November 27. OneSpin will exhibit its comprehensive formal verification solutions for safety-critical applications in booth #29.

OneSpin, a sponsor and exhibitor at the 2nd annual conference on ISO 26262 to Semiconductors December 5-6 in Munich, will offer demonstrations of its safety-critical verification solutions.

