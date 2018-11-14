Ask Kodiak Connects TrustedChoice.com Carrier Appetite to TechCanary Agency Management System

APIs enable new levels of efficiency, collaboration, and transparency.



BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Kodiak , developer of a commercial insurance search engine that keeps agents and brokers up-to-date on carrier appetite, is pleased to announce that TrustedChoice.com insurance company partner appetite is now available to agents on Ask Kodiak and within the TechCanary agency management system.

"This is yet another tremendous example of our partners at TrustedChoice.com and TechCanary empowering the independent agent through technology," said Michael Albert, co-founder of Ask Kodiak. "Via TrustedChoice.com, TrustedChoice agents already have access to a wealth of product information provided by insurance company partners, and the Ask Kodiak API puts product recommendations in the right place at the right time. Combine those two things with an Ask Kodiak component now embedded in the TechCanary management system, and independent agents gain a new level of effectiveness with product details delivered in real-time as they are working on an account."

On a broader industry level, Ask Kodiak's open API can provide similar functionality to users on other management systems as well. Target classes, underwriting eligibility, and marketing information can be delivered in real-time to agents and brokers via the Ask Kodiak API, ensuring the most current product information is available when searching on Ask Kodiak or servicing a customer in Salesforce.

"This integration saves our commercial lines agencies several steps when it comes to matching their customer with the right insurance product," said Reid Holzworth, CEO of TechCanary. "Having an Ask Kodiak component right on the customer screen with product recommendations being made proactively is a dramatic improvement over the offline process the industry typically expects. It saves time and improves the service our customers are able to deliver."

This unique integration of Ask Kodiak with TechCanary and TrustedChoice.com provides a new level of transparency into the commercial lines insurance buying process and provides new opportunities for commercial lines agents, brokers and insurance companies to collaborate. As competition in the commercial lines market tightens, the insight into needed coverages and the best prices delivered via this integration mean speed-to-market and a better overall customer experience.

"Earlier in the year TrustedChoice.com held a tech summit in Milwaukee to discuss how we could all be working together to support the independent agent," said Chip Bacciocco, CEO of TrustedChoice.com and Agency Nation. "The integration of Ask Kodiak with TrustedChoice.com and TechCanary in the service of that mission is one of many big things to come."

About Ask Kodiak

Ask Kodiak's cloud-based, software platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers markets commercial and specialty products to independent agents and brokers complete with real-time appetite, eligibility, and product highlights critical to rating, quoting and underwriting decisions. P&C insurers can quickly and easily add or update product information and adjust appetite on-demand to optimize inbound application flow in real-time. Extensive analytics help insurers measure product marketing efforts, and better identify new, high-performing agency partners. By providing insight into independent agent coverage needs, Ask Kodiak informs proactive insurer decisions based on real-time visibility into search trends, product market opportunities, and product performance. For more details, please visit www.askkodiak.com .

About TrustedChoice.com

TrustedChoice.com builds leading digital insurtech marketing solutions for the independent insurance agency channel. TrustedChoice.com's solutions suite empowers independent agents and insurers to compete in a digital-first marketplace. Its Advantage digital marketing platform and Agency Nation resources enable agents and insurers to scale their brand visibility to gain and retain clients. The TrustedChoice.com consumer website attracts nearly 500,000 visits monthly and offers online insurance consumers a retail-like buying experience, connecting the right risk to the right agent at the right buying moment. For more details, visit solutions.trustedchoice.com and agencynation.com.

About TechCanary

Founded in 2013, TechCanary is an InsurTech company offering a leading insurance solution available on Salesforce. The company's mission is to provide the insurance industry new and innovative alternatives to legacy brokerage management systems and generic CRM and call center solutions. The TechCanary offering is a configurable, cloud-based insurance solution for agencies, brokerages, carriers, MGAs, MGUs and wholesalers who want to gain competitive advantage by supporting their insurance business their way, and not as traditional insurance software dictates. The TechCanary insurance solution manages the entire insurance sales and service process in a single environment for all lines of business including property and casualty, life, annuities and employee benefits. For more detail, please visit www.techcanary.com .

