Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – BA

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) ("Boeing" or the "Company") on behalf of investors.



On November 13, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that "Boeing Co. withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash, according to safety experts involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel FAA officials and airline pilots."

Following this news, shares of the Company's common stock declined $7.52 per share, to close on November 13, 2018 at $349.51 per share, on heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Boeing issued false and/or misleading statements to investors in connection with the above, and whether Boeing investors have been harmed as a result. Additional information about this investigation may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/boeing/ .

