SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Welbilt, Inc. ("Welbilt" or the "Company") (NYSE: WBT). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/wbt.



The investigation concerns whether Welbilt and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt filed a Form 8-K for its 2018 third quarter, and stated that "During the third quarter of 2018, the Company identified errors in the tax basis of a foreign subsidiary and incorrect amortization of the intangible assets held by the same entity… In addition, the Company discovered certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis." Consequently, Welbilt said that "the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2016 will be restated, and as of and for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2017 are expected to be revised." Following this news, Welbilt stock dropped.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Welbilt shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/wbt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.