Cosemi Acquires Optella

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosemi Technologies Inc. , a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, today announced the acquisition of Optella Co. Ltd . A South Korean corporation, Optella is a provider of optical connectivity for long-reach optical interconnect applications. By bringing together two highly complementary companies with a similar focus, this acquisition puts Cosemi further down the path on its mission to bring the unparalleled benefits of fiber optics to every interconnect application.

Currently focused on low-cost, plug-and-play, short-reach optical communication interconnects for video and data communications, Cosemi has identified broad opportunities in adjacent markets such as 5G radio fronthaul/backhaul and next-generation FTTx. Optella's RainbowTM Engine and C.O.O.LTM technology platform adds significant synergies to Cosemi's technology portfolio, and ushers in commercialization potential in these new markets.

5G networks are on their way, and they are changing the global network infrastructure. The 5G promise of higher speeds and better responsiveness won't be realized without faster, lower power and more cost-effective fronthaul radio to base station optical networks. Optella's strength is in its silicon optical bench (SiOB)-based single-mode photonics and electronics integrated technology platform. The company has developed a cost-effective, low-power, 5G fronthaul optical network interconnect solution that maximizes transmission efficiency for massive data – over distances of several kilometers.

"Together, Cosemi and Optella are well-positioned to gain increasing traction and drive toward the next phase of innovation and growth," noted Cosemi CEO Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen. "We remain committed to supporting today's unprecedented data growth and, as we expand our target markets, Optella's technology platform fits into our strategy very nicely. We welcome Optella to our Cosemi family and look forward to growing our presence in Asia and tapping into the pool of talent that exists in South Korea."

Headquartered in South Korea, Optella will become a wholly-owned Korean entity of Cosemi. Optella will maintain its current operating model, infrastructure and employees. Under the terms of the acquisition, Optella's founder and CEO, Sangsoo Lee, will become CTO for Optella Korea – and Dr. Nguyen will become chairman of Optella Korea's board of directors.

"Over the past three years, we've worked hard to build a first-class team that is focused on creating reliable, low-cost, low-power optical solutions with a small footprint," commented Lee. "Aligning with Cosemi gives us access to their expertise and experience in taking technology from concept to design to volume manufacturing – which will accelerate our time to market. We see partnering with a company as stable and successful as Cosemi as the key to Optella realizing its full potential and continued success."

About Optella

Optella was founded in 2015 as a spinoff from the Korean Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) by a team of highly awarded senior-level research members. Optella's technology platforms offer reliable, low-cost, low-power and small foot-print optical solutions for the telecom, datacom and supercom markets. The company's innovative solutions include an SiOB (silicon optical bench)-based optics and electronics integrated platform as well as a PCoB (photonics chip on board)-based optics and electronics integrated platform. In 2017, Optella was invited to work toward 5G mobile service and join the first wave of SK Telecom's startup accelerator – TEAC (TIP Ecosystem Acceleration Centers). The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a collaborative telecom community launched in 2016. For more information, please visit http://www.optella-inc.com/sub/index.php .

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today's unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

