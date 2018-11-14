SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Ribbon Communications, Inc. (RBBN)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Ribbon Communications, Inc. ("Ribbon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RBBN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/rbbn.



The investigation concerns whether Ribbon and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On March 24, 2015, Ribbon issued a press release announcing that it expected revenue for the first quarter of 2015 in the range of $47-$50 million, significantly lower than the Company's previous projection of $74 million. The Company advised investors that they would suffer a $029-$0.34 loss in non-GAAP earnings-per-share ("EPS"), rather than the previously projected non-GAAP EPS gain of $0.03. Following this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.46 per share, or more than 33%, to close at $8.70 on March 24, 2015.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Ribbon shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/rbbn.

